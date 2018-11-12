Jimmy Fallon thanks ‘better half’ Justin Timberlake during award acceptance speech

Jimmy Fallon thanked his “better half” Justin Timberlake as his talk show was named 2018’s best at the People’s Choice Awards.

The comedian’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon took home the nighttime talk show prize, seeing off competition from late night heavyweights James Corden, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel and Andy Cohen.

Accepting the award at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, Fallon thanked “my better half, my rock, my soulmate… Justin Timberlake”.

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 at the #PCAs is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! https://t.co/WQDFJCR6xc pic.twitter.com/IC7XRDob3u — E! News (@enews) November 12, 2018

Following laughter from the audience, Fallon struck a more serious tone as he said the US “needs a good laugh” amid political turmoil and divides.

He said: “Thank you so much. This is for you. It’s the reason why we do the best show we can for you guys. We’ll do anything to make you laugh and I think our country needs a good laugh right now.”

Fallon thanked his network, NBC, where he has worked for 20 years, adding: “I can honestly say, I’ve never been fatter.”

New York-born Fallon, 44, then addressed his wife, Nancy.

He said: “I love you so much, you’re the secret to my success, I love you so much. Winnie and Franny, you’re the best kids, I’m so proud of you, I love you.”

His acceptance speech ended with a tribute to military veterans as the US celebrated Veterans Day.