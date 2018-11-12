It’s all about ‘people power’ now: Spice Girls hoping to spread message of unity

The Spice Girls have spoken of the importance of “people power” – rather than Girl Power – after selling hundreds of thousands of tickets for their comeback tour.

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton announced a six-date tour of the UK last week, with the quartet performing without Victoria Beckham.

A string of extra dates were added to the reunion after fans vented their frustration at missing out in the rush for tickets.

The band were known for their Girl Power message during the 90s, but Bunton told The Sun of a change in message more than 20 years on.

She said: “It’s people power. We’re about equality and bringing everyone together.”

Bandmate Horner was also keen to back one particular woman, saying Prime Minister Theresa May did not have an “easy position”.

Thank you to all our lovely fans that have come out in full force today. Amazing! ? @spicegirls #gratitude (in my kitchen the day of the announcement) pic.twitter.com/qr62FzwK2N — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) November 10, 2018

She told the paper: “Britain, come together whatever it is, come together and sort our solutions out together, that’s the most important thing.

“We don’t have to agree on politics, it’s bigger than that. You can just support a woman doing the best she can and that’s it.”