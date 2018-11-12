Menu

Holly Willoughby shares I’m A Celebrity picture

Showbiz | Published:

The This Morning host is Down Under ahead of the series starting on November 18.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby has shared the first-look picture of her and Declan Donnelly ahead of their stint presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 37-year-old will present this year’s ITV series with Donnelly, while Ant McPartlin takes a break from his presenting jobs following his arrest for drink-driving.

Willoughby shared the photograph on Instagram, writing alongside it: “And so it begins…” followed by a row of spider emojis.

View this post on Instagram

And so it begins… @imacelebrity ???????????

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

She previously shared her fear of creepy crawlies, joking when the announcement was made that she would be presenting with Donnelly: “When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?!”

The TV presenter’s family – children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, four, as well as her parents – will join her in Australia.

– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stars on ITV on November 18.

