Harry Redknapp to join John Barrowman, Rita Simons and more in I’m A Celebrity

Harry Redknapp will head into the jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! despite never having seen the programme before.

The football manager, 71, is among the 10 stars confirmed for the ITV series, which will this year be hosted by Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby.

He will join DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, actor and entertainer John Barrowman, pop stars James McVey of The Vamps and Fleur East, former EastEnders star Rita Simons, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan, The Chase’s Anne Hegerty, Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack and Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer in the new series.

Redknapp said he does not think the programme will be more challenging than being a football manager, although he is admittedly none the wiser.

Speaking ahead of venturing into the Australian jungle, he said: “There’s nothing tougher than being a manager of a football team when things aren’t going well.

“When the results are bad, believe you me, being a manager is a very tough, lonely occupation.

“You feel responsible, however many people support your team every week. The buck stops with you. You haven’t got many friends when it’s not going well as a football manager.

“So no, I don’t think doing this will be tougher.”

Fleur East (Ian West/PA)

He added: “But to be honest, I have not actually watched the programme. I watch sport all day and all night when I’m at home and we are out three to four nights a week.”

Redknapp does appear to know the troubles that await him in terms of I’m A Celebrity’s often meagre diet, but he is not too fussed about it as he regularly skips breakfast and lunch.

He said: “I have got bad eating habits. I can go all day without eating until the evening. Eating won’t be a problem for me.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham manager, and father of retired footballer Jamie Redknapp, also said that his sporting colleagues will be surprised to know he has signed up to the show.

“My wife thinks I am mad. She has seen the show and she has told me I should watch it before I do it,” he said.

“My son, Jamie, thinks I am definitely not the full shilling.”

James McVey of The Vamps (Dave Howarth/PA)

However, he said his grandchildren were “really excited” and that he was looking forward to being able to “exaggerate” his stories when he finally emerges from the jungle.

He said he would struggle the most at being separated from his wife, Sandra.

“We do everything together,” he said.

“I have been with Sandra for 54 years and I hate being away from her.”

Now in its 18th series, the programme will see long-term presenter Ant McPartlin absent for the first time.

He and his presenting partner Donnelly have hosted the show since it began in 2002, but he is taking a break from his TV jobs following his arrest for drink-driving earlier this year.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 18 on ITV.