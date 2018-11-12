Cheryl’s comeback song on course to be highest new chart entry

Cheryl’s comeback song is on course to be the highest new entry in this week’s UK singles chart.

Love Made Me Do It – the singer’s first new track since 2015’s Only Human – is off to a flying start at number eight.

Outside of the top 10, Jonas Blue’s Polaroid featuring Cheryl’s ex Liam Payne and Lennon Stella is up five to 11, said the Official Charts Company.

And Zara Larsson is on the cusp of cracking the top 20 with Ruin My Life, which has risen six to 16.

US superstar Ariana Grande looks set to hold on to the top spot with Thank U, Next.

Ariana Grande (PA)

The song, last week’s number one, has a huge lead of nearly 20,000 combined chart sales at the midweek stage.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s duet Shallow, from their hit film A Star Is Born, is in second and Woman Like Me by Little Mix featuring Nicki Minaj is at three.

The top five is rounded out by Rita Ora’s Let You Love Me and Funky Friday by Dave featuring Fredo.

On the album chart, Olly Murs and Muse are battling it out for number one.

Muse are currently leading the way with their eighth studio record Simulation Theory, while Murs is hot on their heels with You Know I Know – his sixth album combined with a greatest hits collection.

Behind Murs is a 50th anniversary reissue of The Beatles’ self-titled album, also known as The White Album. The record comes with new mixes and previously unreleased demos and follows last year’s chart-topping re-release of their Sgt Pepper album.

The soundtrack from A Star Is Born is fourth and Queen’s Platinum Collection is fifth.