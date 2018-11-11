Two more acts eliminated from X Factor

Gio Spano and Misunderstood have been eliminated from The X Factor.

They received their marching orders in Sunday night’s results show.

Spano, who was in judge Ayda Williams’s Overs category, was cut after a sing-off against Robbie Williams’s girl group Acacia and Aaliyah.

Ayda voted to keep Spano in the ITV competition after his powerful rendition of her husband Robbie’s track Let Me Entertain You.

However, Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson and Nile Rodgers – who is standing in for Robbie who is off due to tour commitments – opted to keep the girls.

As he exited the ITV competition, Spano praised his fellow hopefuls for their talent and said they were his “family for life”.

He said the X Factor judges and crew had “treated us like gold”.

Misunderstood, who were in Robbie’s Groups category, were shown the door first after coming bottom in the public vote.

They thanked the show for the opportunity and said they performed for those who “can’t be themselves”.

.@mdsofficial leave the show after coming bottom of the public vote ? Bye, we'll miss you in the #XFactor house ? pic.twitter.com/g8g6qpelwR — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 11, 2018

“A massive thank you to all of those people who accepted us for who we are,” they said.

The X Factor continues on ITV.