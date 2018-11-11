Advertising
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share intimate kissing snaps
The couple posted new black and white snaps on Instagram.
Hailey Baldwin has shared a set of steamy images of her and Justin Bieber kissing on a beach.
The black and white pictures posted on Instagram show the couple lying down and locking lips by the sea.
Model Baldwin, 21, captioned the snaps with a heart emoji.
The pair got engaged in the summer and it has been reported that they have already tied the knot.
Bieber, 24, has also shared a new image of the couple smooching.
“Hunny buns punkin,” he wrote.
Bieber and Baldwin announced their engagement in July.
The singer wrote on Instagram at the time: “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!
“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”
