Menu

Advertising

‘It’s a stitch-up’ – Strictly viewers unimpressed as Danny John-Jules eliminated

Showbiz | Published:

The Red Dwarf actor lost out to Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse in the dance-off.

Amy Dowden and Danny John-Jules on Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Strictly viewers have said Danny John-Jules was the victim of a “stitch-up” as he was eliminated from the competition.

The Red Dwarf actor was shown the door on Sunday night, following reports of a row with his professional dance partner Amy Dowden.

John-Jules and Dowden ended up in the bottom two with Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse, and only Craig Revel Horwood voted to save the actor after the dance-off.

Shirley Ballas, Brunio Tonioli and Dracey Bussell all voted to save Swann, and John-Jules was sent packing.

Shocked viewers said the actor did not deserve to be booted off the BBC show, with many insisting he was the better dancer.

“Well, I don’t know much about dancing, but I know a stitch up when I see one, gutted for @DannyJohnJules 🙁 #Strictly,” one person posted on Twitter.

“I’m not a big fan of Danny’s, but that result smacked of a right bleeding FIX,” said another.

Advertising

Another tweeted: “Shame on #BBCOne total and utter stitch up. Never seen judges trying to convince themselves why they are voting a certain way.”

The person also praised Revel Horwood “for not following the pack mentality”.

Advertising

“@DannyJohnJules how could this legend be voted out? Such a fix, you will be missed!” tweeted another disappointed fan.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News