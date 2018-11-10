Katy Perry blasts Donald Trump for ‘heartless response’ to California fires

Katy Perry has blasted US President Donald Trump’s response to the California wildfires as “absolutely heartless” after he said they were the result of poor forest management.

The singer was outraged after the president threatened to withdraw federal funding from the forest service.

The blaze that is tearing through southern California has forced stars including Kim Kardashian West, Will Smith, Caitlyn Jenner and Denise Richards to leave their homes, while Lady Gaga and Guillermo Del Toro have spoken of their fear their properties will go up in flames.

This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters. https://t.co/DJ4PN26bLZ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 10, 2018

The president wrote on Twitter: “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor.

“Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Perry responded: “This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters.”

She earlier praised the firefighters who are working to tackle the blaze, writing: “There’s a lot of unknowns tonight… but what we do know is we are here for you and as a community we will help in any way possible.

There’s a lot of unknowns tonight… but what we do know is we are here for you and as a community we will help in any way possible. Immense gratitude to all the brave first responders out there putting their lives on the line for so many families. #CaliforniaFires — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 10, 2018

“Immense gratitude to all the brave first responders out there putting their lives on the line for so many families.”