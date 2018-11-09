Menu

Seth Rogen joyous after octopus is named Ceph Rogen in his honour

A public vote decided the cephalopod from Vancouver Aquarium’s name.

An octopus has been named after Canadian actor and comedian Seth Rogen after a public naming contest.

Ceph Rogen is a cephalopod from Vancouver Aquarium whose name earned a whopping 90% of the vote after Rogen himself promoted it.

The 36-year-old from Vancouver shared the public vote to Twitter, writing: “Please vote for me to have an octopus named after me at the aquarium I grew up going to.”

It’s fair to say he was pretty chuffed with the emphatic victory, which saw second placed name Octavia humbled.

Rogen had a lot of support on hand for the octopus-naming efforts.

Although some thought there were other ways the Superbad star’s name could have been shoe-horned in.

For some though, only one question remains – when will Ceph meet Seth?

Your move Rogen.

