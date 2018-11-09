Liam Payne congratulates ex Cheryl on first new music in four years

Liam Payne has congratulated his ex-girlfriend Cheryl on her first new music in four years.

The 35-year-old singer has returned to the spotlight with single Love Made Me Do It just months after the pair confirmed their split.

In the track she sings about how she “falls in love with every f*****.”

One Director star Payne, 25, with whom Cheryl had a two-year relationship and is father to their son Bear, wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations @CherylOfficial on your first release in 4 years can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest.”

Cheryl was previously married to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

In the song she calls herself a “sucker”and sings: “I took the fast lane all of my life, I’ve been a bad girl, I’ve been a good wife. I don’t stop to think, when I go in, I go in.”

She has confirmed that Girls Aloud will not be reforming any time soon.

She told Capital Breakfast the group will not be following in the footsteps of the Spice Girls.

We re-formed before and I think there’s a limited amount of times that you can re-form,” she said.

“We had so much fun when we used to tour as Girls Aloud. We are older now. We have children. You can never say never but I don’t think so right now.”

Fans gave their verdict on her new music on Twitter.

@JackGreenCheryl wrote: “I’m still not over how much of an amazing comeback this is.”

@AmyLouJablonski wrote: “Really want us to get Cheryl to number one! Love Made Me Do It is such a good song. It deserves that top spot.”

Some were not so keen.

@lt_2190 wrote: “I love Cheryl but her new song is awful. It’s one of those annoying songs that get stuck in your head for the wrong reasons.”

The song also details how Cheryl’s friends tell her to stop because “they’re the ones who pick the pieces up”, adding: “It’s bad for my health but I just can’t help myself.”

Cheryl released her last single, Only Human, in early 2015.

She got fans excited at the prospect of her comeback when she deleted all her Instagram posts before returning to the platform to share two teasers of the music video.