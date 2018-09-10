Stars of the small screen to attend TV Choice Awards

Stars from the worlds of soap, drama and comedy are set to descend on London’s Dorchester hotel for the 2018 TV Choice Awards.

ITV’s Coronation Street dominates the nominations in the soap categories. Three of its stars are in the running for the best soap actor prize – Shayne Ward, Connor McIntyre and Jack P Shepherd.

The trio have been recognised following their huge plots this year, with Ward’s character Aidan Connor taking his own life, Pat Phelan (McIntyre) terrorising Weatherfield and David Platt’s (Shepherd) assault storyline.

Last year’s host Richard Osman is back to present this year’s event (Ian West/PA)

Lucy Fallon and Catherine Tyldesley are both up for best soap actress, while Coronation Street will compete for the best soap gong against Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

Awards will also be given out in categories including best entertainment show, which sees ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent go up against the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The coveted best drama series award will be contested by the BBC’s Doctor Foster, Peaky Blinders and Poldark, as well as Amazon Prime show Outlander.

The stars of Peaky Blinders and Poldark, Cillian Murphy and Aidan Turner, are both in the running for best actor.

Advertising

Two-time Academy Award nominee Brenda Blethyn is up for best actress for her performances as DCI Vera Stanhope in murder mystery series Vera. She faces competition from Michelle Keegan, who has been recognised for her turn in BBC military drama Our Girl.

Pointless presenter Richard Osman will return to host Monday evening’s proceedings after presiding over the event last year.

His own quiz show is nominated in the best daytime show category alongside ITV’s The Chase and Loose Women. They will be hoping to end This Morning’s winning streak.

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

The show, fronted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, is now in its 30th year on air and has won the award for the past two years.

Last year’s big winners were Emmerdale, which sweeped the four soap categories, and ITV crime drama Broadchurch, which bagged three prizes.

This year’s winners will be decided by the readers of TV Choice magazine and its website.

The TV Choice Awards 2018 will take place at The Dorchester on Park Lane, London.