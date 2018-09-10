Menu

Advertising

Nobody was more invested in the US Open men’s final than Meryl Streep

Showbiz | Published:

Streep’s reactions were tested by a mammoth second set.

Actress Meryl Streep watched the 2018 US Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro

Meryl Streep has won three Oscars in a glittering acting career, and a fourth would have surely been in the bag if the Academy recognised tennis matches as the blockbuster films they essentially are.

The 69-year-old star of films such as Kramer vs Kramer and Sophie’s Choice was in attendance for the US Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro.

The Serb took the first set 6-3 before a mammoth second set, lasting 95 minutes, appeared to be almost too much for Streep at Flushing Meadows.

Yes, Streep was the living embodiment of an emoji as the two finalists battled it out for the trophy.

Advertising

It proved to be an entertaining aside for fans during the marathon set, which Djokovic eventually won 7-6 to take control of the match, which he won 6-3 7-6 6-3.

The win moved the 31-year-old level on major titles with Pete Sampras, that’s 14, but more importantly, the world of sport learned that no event is complete without Streep’s emotions illustrating the story of the game.

Yelling Meryl Streep GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News