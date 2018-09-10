Brian McFadden criticised by road safety charity after driving ban complaint

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden has been criticised by a road safety charity after complaining about his driving ban for speeding.

Road safety charity Brake branded his comments “irresponsible and disrespectful” after he complained about the penalty he was given and dismissed claims about how speeding impacts victims.

After one of his Twitter followers pointed out the difference in survival rates when a driver is going at 30mph or 40mph, he replied in a now-deleted message: “Then I’ll make sure I’m doing 50 so I definitely won’t have to listen to this.”

A spokesman for the charity told the Press Association: “Driving over the speed limit is selfish, dangerous and puts lives at risk.

“At Brake, we see every day the devastating impact road crashes caused by speeding have on families and communities.

“To make such a comment about speeding is irresponsible and disrespectful to the memories of those who have lost their lives to a speeding driver and their bereaved families.”

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the singer complained about his ban, calling it a joke.

He wrote on Twitter: “Just left court in Nottingham. I was Clocked doing 39 in a 30 zone. 6 month suspension and £450 fine. Drink diver crashed his car he got 12 months and an £85 fine.

“As far as driving to my gigs the prosecution suggested I tweet my followers for a life! Joke.”

He told another follower that he had hit the 12-point ceiling on his licence and all the other infractions were for speeding.

A spokeswoman for McFadden told the Press Association: “He apologises for any offence his Twitter comments may have caused, he was only making them relative to his own experience, which didn’t involve anyone else and of course in hindsight realises that families whose lives have been affected by speeding drivers would feel strongly about this and apologises to them for his flippant remarks.

“He also adds, that he has learnt his lesson on this occasion and will definitely be more careful on the road when he’s back on it in 6 months.”