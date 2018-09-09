X Factor viewers delighted as Simon Cowell admits mistake

X Factor fans were thrilled as judge Simon Cowell was forced to eat his words and admit: “I was wrong.”

The TV and music mogul had told auditioning trio Tre Amici that he thought one of them, singer LeRoy, should perform alone.

But the singer decided to stick with his group and they performed Nessun Dorma together to huge cheers from the audience and a standing ovation from the judges.

Louis Tomlinson said the group had “stolen my heart” and Ayda Field told them it was “the most heart I’ve seen during this entire competition”.

Robbie Williams’ dad Peter filled in for his son on the panel for the audition and told Tre Amici they were the best he had seen that day.

As all eyes turned to Cowell, he was forced to backtrack and said: “I have to admit… maybe I was wrong.”

Viewers watching the ITV show were delighted to see the sharp-tongued judge back down.

“Simon Cowell admitting he was wrong! Best part tonight!!” one person posted on Twitter.

“Omfg, Simon Cowell admitting he was wrong, good thing that was caught on camera,” joked another.

“Simon Cowell admitting he was wrong! I’m impressed,” tweeted another viewer.

“I’m honestly so here for Simon CONSTANTLY being proven wrong,” said another.

X Factor continues on ITV.