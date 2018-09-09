Menu

Brooklyn Beckham introduces the family’s new puppy

Brooklyn said new arrival Fig is his ‘baby’.

Brooklyn Beckham has shared an adorable photograph of him cuddling his “new baby” – a puppy.

The 19-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham posted the picture of the cute black dog on Instagram.

Meet my new baby ? Fig Beckham

“Meet my new baby Fig Beckham,” he wrote.

Another snap showed Fig sitting on the lawn.

Victoria shared a photograph of Fig and the family’s dog Olive, teasing: “@brooklynbeckham has a new lady in his life.”

