Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Anton Du Beke’s partners over the years

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton Du Beke has been on the show since it started in 2004, but has never won.

The 52-year-old is also the only remaining professional dancer from the original line-up.

He has been partnered with a variety of stars over the years and experienced a varying degree of success.

This year he will be hoping for glitterball glory with his celebrity partner Susannah Constantine.

Here is a look at his celebrity partners throughout the series:

Series 1 – Lesley Garrett

The dancer had a strong start in the first series, when he was partnered with soprano singer Lesley Garrett.

Judges were particularly impressed by their foxtrot to I’ve Got You Under My Skin and their quickstep to That Old Black Magic and they ended up in third place in the final.

Series 2 – Esther Rantzen

He did not have quite so much luck in the second series, when he was paired with TV presenter Esther Rantzen.

They were already in the bottom two by the second week after failing to dazzle with a rumba to The Look Of Love and they were eliminated in the third week after their tango got a score of two from judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Series 3 – Patsy Palmer

Matched up with EastEnders star Patsy Palmer for the third series, the couple enjoyed a good run.

Their tango in week three bagged them 34 points but they were in the bottom two for two weeks in a row before their time ran out and they were kicked out in week eight, placing fifth.

Series 4 – Jan Ravens

For his fourth series Du Beke teamed up with Spitting Image impressionist Jan Ravens.

They started strong with a quickstep to When You’re Smiling but by the fourth week they were in the bottom two and they were out in week five, placing ninth.

Series 5 – Kate Garraway

TV presenter Kate Garraway had a bumpy start in the competition, receiving just 15 points when she was first scored by the judging panel.

She showed some improvement by week five when the judges enjoyed her foxtrot to I Could Write A Book but she struggled with the salsa and was eliminated in week seven after a patchy paso doble.

Series 6 – Gillian Taylforth

The sixth series of the show was Du Beke’s shortest run when he was paired with EastEnders star Gillian Taylforth.

The duo performed just one dance to be scored by the judges – the foxtrot to Razzle Dazzle – before they were unceremoniously booted off the dancefloor.

Series 7 – Laila Rouass

His luck improved considerable in the seventh series, when he was matched up with Holby City actress Laila Rouass.

Their first dance together – the tango to El Choclo – landed them 30 points and they made it all the way to week 12, when they eventually came fourth.

Series 8 – Ann Widdecombe

One of Du Beke’s most famous pairings was with former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe.

While she failed to impress the judges, frequently scoring just one point from Revel Horwood, she was beloved by fans watching at home.

Eventually her lucky streak came to an end and the pair got the chop in week ten, coming sixth over all.

Series 9 – Nancy Dell’Olio

Lawyer Nancy Dell’Ollio, who came to public attention as the girlfriend of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, was Du Beke’s partner for the show’s ninth series.

She had a rocky start to the show, landing just 12 points in week one for her waltz and was in the bottom two in weeks three and four before she was eliminated in week five after her rumba to Spooky.

Series 10 – Jerry Hall

For the show’s tenth series Du Beke was paired up with model Jerry Hall.

Unfortunately she could not translate her catwalk sashay to dancefloor moves and the couple were out in week three after a quickstep to Mrs Robinson.

Series 11 – Fiona Fullerton

Former Bond girl Fiona Fullerton was Du Beke’s partner for series 11.

The duo enjoyed a slightly better run than the dancer had managed in recent years and they made it to week eight, eventually placing ninth in the series.

Series 12 – Judy Murray

The tennis coach and mother of champion Andy Murray was keen to show the public a different side when she was paired up with Du Beke in series 12.

As with Fullerton, the duo made it to week eight and took ninth place.

Series 13 – Katie Derham

Du Beke had a much better run in 2015 when he was paired with newsreader Katie Derham for series 13.

They particularly impressed with their American Smooth to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head in week nine and in week 11 with their foxtrot to Maybe This Time, picking up 35 points on both occasions.

They made it all the way to the final, where they came fourth.

Series 14 – Lesley Joseph

Birds Of A Feather actress Lesley Joseph was the oldest contestant to take to the dancefloor when she was teamed with Du Beke for series 14 when she was 70.

Her performing background stood her in good stead and she impressed with a charleston in week four but got the boot in week five after a weak tango to Whatever Lola Wants.

Series 15 – Ruth Langsford

Last year Du Beke was matched up with This Morning star Ruth Langsford.

While she launched into her dances with great enthusiasm, she struggled to impress the judges and made it as far as week eight.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday September 22.