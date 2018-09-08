Advertising
Former Strictly star Mollie King wishes class of 2018 good luck
The 16th series of the show is here.
Mollie King has wished this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants good luck, telling them: “You’re going to have the time of your life.”
The Saturdays singer, 31, was part of last year’s celebrity line-up and danced with AJ Pritchard.
The couple were the 11th pairing to leave last year, losing out in a dance-off against soap star and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson.
King shared a photograph of herself and dancer Pritchard on Instagram, writing: “I can’t believe it’s been a year since I was partnered up with @aj11ace on @bbcstrictly! The best partner i could’ve ever asked for.
“I am so unbelievably excited to watch it this year, and wish every single one of you taking part the best of luck – you’re going to have the time of your life!
“I wish I could do it all over again, but more than that, I want to wish you AJ an incredible journey with your partner this year – you know I’ll be rooting for you all the way… go get it champ xx #strictly #dreams #strictlycomedancing.”
Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli could not contain his excitement at the return of the BBC One dancing series.
He tweeted a photograph of himself with presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, across which he had written: “We are back. Have you missed us?”
Brian Conley, who also appeared in the last series, shared a photograph of himself from last year dressed as the scarecrow from The Wizard Of Oz.
He wrote: “Good luck all the dancers on this years #Strictly and especially @dowden_amy whoever is chosen for you Amy will be one lucky man.”
During Saturday night’s show, the celebrities will find out who they are paired with.
