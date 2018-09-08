Former Strictly star Mollie King wishes class of 2018 good luck

Mollie King has wished this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants good luck, telling them: “You’re going to have the time of your life.”

The Saturdays singer, 31, was part of last year’s celebrity line-up and danced with AJ Pritchard.

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard during last year’s Strictly (BBC)

The couple were the 11th pairing to leave last year, losing out in a dance-off against soap star and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson.

King shared a photograph of herself and dancer Pritchard on Instagram, writing: “I can’t believe it’s been a year since I was partnered up with @aj11ace on @bbcstrictly! The best partner i could’ve ever asked for.

“I am so unbelievably excited to watch it this year, and wish every single one of you taking part the best of luck – you’re going to have the time of your life!

“I wish I could do it all over again, but more than that, I want to wish you AJ an incredible journey with your partner this year – you know I’ll be rooting for you all the way… go get it champ xx #strictly #dreams #strictlycomedancing.”

Advertising

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli could not contain his excitement at the return of the BBC One dancing series.

See you later alligator xxx pic.twitter.com/K8TJbQ8vhI — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) September 8, 2018

He tweeted a photograph of himself with presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, across which he had written: “We are back. Have you missed us?”

Brian Conley, who also appeared in the last series, shared a photograph of himself from last year dressed as the scarecrow from The Wizard Of Oz.

Advertising

Good luck all the dancers on this years #Strictly and especially @dowden_amy whoever is chosen for you Amy will be one lucky man ? pic.twitter.com/St54gjqnas — Brian Conley (@RealBrianConley) September 8, 2018

He wrote: “Good luck all the dancers on this years #Strictly and especially @dowden_amy whoever is chosen for you Amy will be one lucky man.”

During Saturday night’s show, the celebrities will find out who they are paired with.