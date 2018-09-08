Bring on the Strictly curse, jokes Susannah Constantine during launch show

Fashion stylist and TV presenter Susannah Constantine joked “bring on the Strictly curse” as she was partnered with Anton Du Beke during the launch show.

The 16th series of the BBC One dancing series has launched with 15 celebrities from the worlds of sport, comedy and music.

Fashion guru and TV presenter Constantine and Du Beke embraced as the announcement was made.

Tess Daly (left) with Susannah Constantine, and Anton Du Beke (BBC)

Constantine told the show’s host Tess Daly: “I’m so happy I cannot tell you.

“I wanted someone with an evil sense of humour, and he has it.

“Bring on the Strictly curse is all I can say now I’m with Anton.”

Talking to Daly’s co-host Claudia Winkleman later, she joked she was now with “God himself”.

Advertising

Other pairings already announced include Steps singer Faye Tozer being paired with Giovanni Pernice, while Capital Breakfast show host Vick Hope has been paired with Strictly newcomer Graziano Di Prima.

“If they dance together as good as they look, they’ll go far”, Daly quipped.

This year’s celebrity line-up also features TV presenter Katie Piper, Blue singer Lee Ryan and former England cricketer Graeme Swann.

Head judge Shirley Ballas returns alongside Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Dame Darcey Bussell.

Music performances during the launch show will be provided by Nile Rodgers and Chic, singer Craig David and rapper Stefflon Don.