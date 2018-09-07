US rapper Mac Miller dies aged 26 after ‘overdose’

US musician Mac Miller, the former partner of Ariana Grande, has died aged 26.

The rapper, whose music documented struggles with substance abuse and depression, was reportedly found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Friday after an apparent overdose.

Miller performed with Grande at a memorial concert following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and the pair released music together during their relationship.

The singer is yet to comment on his death.

A family statement released to the Associated Press said Miller died on Friday, although did not give any further details.

Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper and Post Malone were among a stream of stars to pay tribute to the “great talent”.

We'll make that album one day bubba. Miss you so much. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Posting an image of the pair on Instagram, Sheeran said Miller’s untimely death was “so heartbreaking”.

He said: “I hung out with Mac a few times over the years and he was always such a sweetheart, always had the time of day for anyone, whoever they were.

“As well as being a great talent, he was a great human.”

Post Malone said Miller “changed so many lives”, while Chance The Rapper said he was “one of the sweetest guys I ever knew”.

US singer Miguel, who collaborated with Miller on his 2016 album GO:OD AM, said he was “insanely talented” and “never got the credit he deserved”.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was called to a “death investigation” at an address in the Valley Crest area of north Hollywood at 11.50am.

Emergency services were sent to a patient in cardiac arrest, according to a dispatch call obtained by celebrity news site TMZ.