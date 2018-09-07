Kevin Spacey’s House Of Cards character is officially dead

Kevin Spacey’s House Of Cards character has been officially killed-off, a trailer for the new series has revealed.

The Hollywood star, 59, who played US president Francis Underwood, was sacked from the Netflix show after he was accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

But it was not known what would happen to his character.

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018

Now actress Robin Wright, who plays Underwood’s wife Claire, is seen speaking at his grave in a trailer for the final series.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis. When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. When they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line,” she says as she stands next to a gravestone with his name and title engraved on it.

Wright recently told Net-A-Porter’s Porter Edit digital magazine that the show came “very, very close” to being cancelled after the allegations emerged against her co-star.

Anthony Rapp alleged he was 14 when a 26-year-old Spacey made a sexual advance to him in 1986.

Spacey said he did not remember the encounter but apologised for any “inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

The actor, who was artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015, is being investigated in the UK for six sexual assault or assault claims over 22 years.

Prosecutors in the US are reviewing a case involving Spacey that includes allegations he attacked a man in Malibu in October 2016.

At the end of season five of House Of Cards, Spacey’s character quit the Oval Office, allowing Wright’s character to take the presidency for the final series.