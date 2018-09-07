Jim McDonald receives cold shoulder as he returns to Corrie

Jim McDonald received a frosty welcome as he returned to Weatherfield.

The soap favourite, played by Charlie Lawson, left Weatherfield residents stunned as he surprised his son Steve on his stag do.

Jim McDonald is trending, so he is! Who's ready for part two of #Corrie!? ? pic.twitter.com/TQlSBzAAdM — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) September 7, 2018

McDonald revealed he had been released from prison, where he had been serving time for armed robbery.

Hobbling into the Rovers Return with a walking cane, he told his son: “I’ve been released. You don’t think I could have got over the wall in a state like this?”

Trying to buy his son, played by Simon Gregson, a drink, Steve replied: “When are you going to get it through that thick head of yours that you are nobody to me?”

He later described his father as a “curse” as he called it a day on his stag party and said he wanted to be alone.

Meanwhile Jim’s ex-wife Liz, played by Beverley Callard, was willing to hear him out, as he told her: “Is it so wrong for a sick man to want to reconnect with his family?”

However, Liz warned him: “If you do anything to hurt Steve again I will make you wish you had been left to rot in prison.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.