Hardeep Singh Kohli misses out on spot in CBB final

Hardeep Singh Kohli has narrowly missed out on a place in the Celebrity Big Brother final.

The comedian got the boot from the reality show over TV psychic Sally Morgan on Friday night’s show.

He had previously escaped eviction three times and had become known as The Destroyer for his ability to dodge the axe.

After he left the house, he said: “I’ve worked in television for 30 years, I have pairs of jeans older than some of the contestants and all of my teeth are my own.

“I am more tired today than I’ve ever been in my life.”

He added: “I’m really glad Sal is there because she wanted to be there until the end.

“I feel honoured the public kept me in three times, but Sal has a massive following, she’s a woman who has been doing this for 40 years, she’s chirpy and interesting and she’s got great stories.

The fifth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother House is…

“I think I’m a little bit Radio 4 at times. For me, I was winning the day I walked in.”

After seeing who nominated him, he said: “I would have nominated myself frankly.

“I come from a different world where we have discussion and conversations.

“This is not my world so it’s been a privilege and a joy to be a part of it and there isn’t anyone apart from one person I wouldn’t want to see again.”

Singh Kohli said the show gave him an insight into the pressures on young celebrities.

He added: “I have learned that no matter how good you think you are there is always room for improvement.

“And don’t go on national telly without underwear on.”

The final of Celebrity Big Brother is on Channel 5 on Monday at 9pm.