Chris Evans attends Goodwood Revival with wife after revealing radio switch

Broadcaster Chris Evans and his pregnant wife Natasha Shishmanian have attended the 2018 Goodwood Revival following his announcement that he is leaving BBC Radio 2.

The broadcaster, 52, revealed on Monday that he was quitting Radio 2 and his breakfast show after 13 years at the BBC station.

He then shocked fans by announcing he is set to return to Virgin Radio, almost 20 years after he left.

Evans will host a rival breakfast show on the station he described as “in many ways… my spiritual home”.

The former Top Gear presenter and his wife of 11 years are expecting twins.

The couple were pictured together at the motor racing meeting with its founder the Duke of Richmond.

Chris Evans (right) and his wife Natasha with the Duke of Richmond (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The three-day festival in West Sussex celebrates cars and motorcycles which were in vogue during the Goodwood motor circuit’s original period from the late 1940s until 1966.

Spectators often dress in clothes from their favourite period.

Evans was sporting a blue double breasted jacket and colourful cravat and white trousers.

Shishmanian wore a white dress with black polka dots and red flowers.

Evans and Shishmanian met at a celebrity golf event in at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport in 2005.

They married in August 2007 and held a private reception in Portugal which was attended by Evans’ ex-wife, actress Billie Piper.

Evans was also previously married to Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin from 1991 to 1998.

Evans and Shishmanian already have two sons together. Noah was born in 2009 and Eli in 2012.

The presenter became a grandfather in 2015 when his daughter Jade, by former fiancee Alison Ward, gave birth to her son, Teddy Rupert.

Since announcing his switch from Radio 2 to Virgin Radio Evans has rubbished claims his move was financially motivated.

The DJ said on Tuesday: “There are other stories in the papers today about money, rifts, there’s the usual smattering of facts in amongst loads of fiction.

“I’ve just got to tell you it’s nothing to do with money. There is no rift here whatsoever.”