Bros twins ‘have volatile relationship’

A new documentary explores the “volatile” relationship of one-time pop princes Bros and their sudden fall from fame.

The upcoming release shows the family boy band members 26 years after their acrimonious split, and reveals the tempestuous relationship of the 1980s idols.

When The Screaming Stops delves into the fractured family bonds of Matt and Luke Goss, and the twins’ descent from pop stardom.

Joe Pearlman and David Souter have co-directed the feature exploring their lives.

Pearlman said of the Goss brothers’ relationship: “I would describe it as very volatile.

“There is a sweetness and a real affection for each other, but dig deeper and beneath that there are all these issues. They barely spoke for years.”

Bros shot to fame in 1987 with hit single I Owe You Nothing, and their rapid success brought millions of fans.

But the band split soon after in 1992 and the brothers at its core barely spoke for almost three decades after the breakup.

The brothers battled over who should be the star of their band – which also included bassist Craig Logan – and the troubles continued for years.

Souter said: “They struggled with each other. You see that in the film. There is a lot of history between them.

“Matt as a frontman and Luke being the drummer. It created issues, certainly.

“Luke always felt that he was behind him, and especially as the older brother.”

The twins were “of the era”, but became an easy target for the press, the directors of the film believe.

Pearlman said: “They were young, good-looking guys. It was a huge pop phenomenon. They were a target for the media.

“You’ve got these 18-year-old stars, driving round in Porsches, covered in jewellery. They got attacked. And they knew why they were being attacked, they’ve been very honest about that.

“They have been brutally honest throughout.”

The film follows the reunion of the brothers for a comeback in 2017. It is due for release on November 9.