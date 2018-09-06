Gabby Allen talks about body confidence issues in CBB

Gabby Allen has spoken abut her struggle with online abuse and said she has considered having plastic surgery so she can meet other people’s expectations of what is attractive.

The Love Island star detailed her battle with her confidence in the Celebrity Big Brother house in scenes that will air on Thursday’s episode.

She said: “I’ve had a lot of trolls and nasty comments before in the past and it takes a lot of self-love and work to really get over them and take it on the chin and just brush it off.”

In the past she has revealed the racist abuse she received when she was in a relationship with her former Love Island co-star Marcel Somerville and also revealed her body confidence issues.

She added: “Believe it or not I do suffer with self-confidence issues, I’ve spoken openly about it before, wanting work done because I don’t think I suffice in areas maybe I should.

“There are things I’ve considered getting done in order to make myself ‘sexier’ or ‘prettier’ or worth it, so it’s taken a lot of work for me to get where I am today confidence-wise, which I still struggle with.”

The episode will also see the celebrity housemates discuss who they think should pay on a first date, while Cheers star Kirstie Alley will reveal her crush on Love Actually star Bill Nighy.