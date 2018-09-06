Menu

Advertising

Film of artist lip-syncing to Queen’s Christmas message going on show

Showbiz | Published:

The short piece explores national identity.

Rachel Maclean, The Queen, 2013

A film in which a satirical artist lip-syncs to a Christmas message from the Queen is going on show at the National Gallery.

Rachel Maclean lip-syncs to recorded excerpts from the Queen’s first televised Christmas broadcast in 1957.

The Lion And The Unicorn “shines an irreverent light on Scottish-English relations”.

The 2012 short film sees Scottish artist Maclean standing in a library, wearing heavy make-up and dressed in costume.

The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square
The National Gallery in London’s Trafalgar Square (John Stillwell/PA)

The artist is known for using elaborate masks and prostheses made from latex and silicone in her dark and comical films, which explore collective and individual identities.

Rachel Maclean: In Dialogue With The National Gallery runs from November 29 2018 to February 3 2019.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News