Rebekah Vardy bemoans bad weather ahead of England-Sweden game

England footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife has focused her attention on the bad weather ahead of the national team’s quarter-final World Cup game against Sweden.

Rebekah Vardy, along with a number of other wives and girlfriends of the England players, has been in Russia throughout the tournament, staying in St Petersburg.

Hours ahead of the hotly anticipated game, the reality TV star posted a picture on Instagram of herself on what appeared to be a private jet with her children, getting ready to head to the Samara Arena in Russia.

Come on England ????????????????????? #worldcup A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on Jul 7, 2018 at 12:25am PDT

Along with the snap – in which she and the children all wore England shirts – the reality TV star wrote: “Come on England #worldcup.”

On her Instagram story, things were slightly less positive, as she shared a video showing the rainy morning on her journey.

Rebekah Vardy complained about the early start and the weather (Rebekah Vardy/Instagram)

She also wrote “early start” along with an emoji with a pained face.

Another post showed the inside of a coach against the backdrop of a grey, overcast day.

Rebekah Vardy asks where the sun is in Russia (Rebekah Vardy/Instagram)

Rebekah, who married striker Jamie in 2016, quipped: “Where’s the sun at?”

The I’m A Celebrity star has been seen in the stands at England’s games throughout the tournament so far, and took her children out of school to take them to Russia for the World Cup.

England face Sweden at 3pm.