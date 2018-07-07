Advertising
Chrissy Teigen shares hilarious breastfeeding picture
The model welcomed her son Miles in May.
Chrissy Teigen has shared a sweet snap of herself breastfeeding her new baby boy – and a doll.
The picture shows the model wrapped in a towel with one-month-old Miles Theodore snuggled in one arm and a baby doll tucked in the other, while her two-year-old daughter Luna stands nearby.
Teigen, 32, told fans on Instagram: “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now.”
The star often shares glimpses of family life with her husband John Legend and their two children.
She recently shared a cute family video of Legend attempting to wind Miles Theodore while Luna climbed on top of him.
The couple married in 2013 and conceived both of their children through IVF.
