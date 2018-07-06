Ulrika Jonsson backing England against her native Sweden in World Cup game

Swedish television presenter Ulrika Jonsson has pledged her loyalty to the England team when they take on Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final.

However, she will have to cope with her children rooting for Sweden during the match, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

Jonsson told ITV’s This Morning: “It’s very, very, even. I mean, I think – for my own sake, living in England, I hope England wins tomorrow.”

She said that she loves the atmosphere among English fans when the national team succeeds.

“We’ve all been there so many times,” Jonsson said.

“I was in France in 1998 when England went out on penalties to Argentina and the feeling of deflation is horrendous.

“It’ll be slightly easier for me if England wins.”

She said that her four children are all “totally” backing Sweden, adding: “All the children are obviously half-Swedish, but two of them are half-English, one is half-American and one is half-German.

“They’re not that bothered about the football, but when they know Sweden is playing, they’re in.

“And I’m thinking, ‘that’s not very loyal of you’, because they’ve never lived in Sweden, they’ve just lived in this country.”

Jonsson, 50, said that she cannot predict who might win the game, and that she thinks it will be a low-scoring effort either way.

“I think they are very evenly matched,” she said.

“Sweden has a great defence, but don’t make the best of their opportunities.

“Since 1923, they have met each other 24 times… Sweden has won seven times, England’s won eight times, and the others have been undecided, they’ve been draws.”