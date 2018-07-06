The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue says music therapy helped his mother speak again

The singer in Irish indie rock band The Script has spoken of how music therapy helped his mother learn to speak again after she suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Danny O’Donoghue, 38, and his bandmates were attending the 2018 Silver Clef Awards at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

The awards recognise excellence in music and the event helps to raise money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

The Script were awarded the prize for best international band.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, O’Donoghue said the only reason the group were attending was to raise money for a cause that is close to their hearts.

Robert Plant collected the outstanding prize at the 2018 Silver Clef Awards in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

He said: “Music helps to re-knit the neuro pathways. The first time my mother was able to speak again was when she heard her favourite song and sang along.

“Up until that point we didn’t think there was a chance of that. We’ve seen it first-hand, which is why The Script are here.

“We don’t usually come to award shows. We normally shun away from that kind of stuff.

“But for us this is a big event and it is such an honour to be even asked to check out the charity’s facilities.

“I’m sad that there aren’t more because there is a bit of a waiting list.

“Through days like today, hopefully we can open up more music facilities like the Nordoff Robbins ones we’ve seen.”

The band were joined at the event by Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant, singer Ellie Goulding and singer-songwriter George Ezra, who were all collecting awards.