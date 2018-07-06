Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie comes out as pansexual

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie has come out as pansexual.

The singer, 31, has been married to wife Sarah Orzechowski since 2013 but said he is open to a relationship with people of either gender.

He told Paper magazine: “I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her, but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care.

“If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

He added: “I guess this is me coming out as pansexual.”

Asked if he ever struggled with his sexuality, he said: “It was never weird for me.

“I know that it made a few people uncomfortable, when somebody gets uncomfortable about me doing what I used to call stage gay.

“It kind of presses me to want to do it more.”

He continued: “For our first headline tour I would go up to Ryan our guitar player, and like kiss him on the neck or kiss him on the mouth and he would be so mad.

“I was like, ‘I just want to kiss you bro’.

“I would hang out with friends and after five or six beers we’re just kind of like smooching on each other.

“People just get hammered and fool around.”

Urie said he refers to it as “barsexual,” adding: “People get offended by that.

“I’ve said things without thinking about it, not trying to be offensive. I need to apologise for that.”

The singer also encouraged men to call out sexual abuse and harassment in the music industry while discussing the Me Too movement.

He said: “I’m sure there is still time where stuff will come out. I don’t think it’s over by any means.

“The thing that sucks that I think, is that a lot of guys don’t speak up. They don’t want to snitch and I’m like, ‘Motherf*****, snitch!’

“Those guys aren’t your friends, they’re not good people. They are doing terrible things, tell people about it. Don’t protect your friend.”