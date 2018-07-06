Love Island viewers call for contestants to be shown video of Jack and Georgia

Love Island viewers have called for the contestants to be shown the footage of Georgia Steel’s date with Jack Fowler after an explosive row broke out in the villa.

Georgia clashed with Laura Anderson, who is coupled up with Jack, after she took him out on a date.

Jack later told Laura that Georgia kissed him but he did not reciprocate, something Georgia has vigorously denied.

ONE KISS IS ALL IT TAKES… to cause absolute carnage in the villa! ??? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eI24X4hReV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2018

Viewers demanded the villa be shown the footage of the kiss to end the dispute after Ellie Brown and Dani Dyer also weighed in on the fight.

Dani was adamant Georgia would not lie, while Ellie said Georgia was a hypocrite for claiming she was loyal to her friend Laura.

Whether she is or not, at least Dani's sticking up for her best mate. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/anyEm3qW8n — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2018

It resulted in a screaming match in the villa that culminated in Ellie branding Georgia an “ugly c***.”

Advertising

Jack told Laura: “It was a nice date but I don’t really see it working with me and her and I did make that clear.

Jack tells Laura that Georgia kissed him on their date (ITV)

“Then when we got up to leave, I’ve gone in for a kiss on her cheek and she came in towards me straight on and she kissed me on the lips.

“Then she went for a two kiss thing and I pulled away the second time because I thought ‘This is so not what I need right now.’”

Advertising

Laura vented in the Beach Hut: “I’m done with Georgia. I’ve been there for her but she is a little girl and I don’t rate her as a person anymore. I am gobsmacked and fuming.

“Again my mate – actually my best mate – has gone behind my back and tried to snog the guy that I’m coupled up with. I’ve just got over the situation with Wes and now Georgia is cracking on with Jack.”

Laura is left furious by the confrontation (ITV)

However Georgia told Laura that she made it clear to Jack that her loyalties lay with her friend, adding: “I’m not ever going to jeopardise that ever.”

Laura replied: “So you didn’t try and kiss him then?… All you say is you’ve got loyalties. Taking out your best mate’s guy, telling me that it was purely because he made you laugh, then all of a sudden you fancy him, you’ve got a connection and you’re trying to kiss him.

“Now you’re denying trying to kiss him. Calling him a liar?”

When Georgia calls Jack over to clarify what happened, he said: “Unintentionally, we kissed on the lips. Agreed. After that kiss, you went in for another little kiss and I backed away.

“If you didn’t feel that or see that, I don’t know why.”

One viewer wrote: “I am getting so frustrated by #loveisland tonight! @itv2 please just show them all the video!.”

I am getting so frustrated by #loveisland tonight! @itv2 please just show them all the video! — Soph Hughes (@soph_hughes) July 6, 2018

Another said: “They need to show the villa that kiss clip I am annoyed,” while another said: “Cmon @LoveIsland grow some balls and show the villa the video !!!!”

They need to show the villa that kiss clip I am annoyed #loveisland — george (@dfghjklgeorgie_) July 6, 2018

Cmon @LoveIsland grow some balls and show the villa the video !!!! #loveisland — Tom Williams (@MrTomWilliams) July 6, 2018

One more said: “getting ready for the producers to send in the video of the kiss,” as another wrote: “i love dani but i wish they’d show them the clip so they can all see how sly georgia is.”

getting ready for the producers to send in the video of the kiss #loveIsland — nikolapiper (@nikolapiper) July 6, 2018

i love dani but i wish they’d show them the clip so they can all see how sly georgia is #loveisland — Stefania Healey (@stefhealey) July 6, 2018

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.