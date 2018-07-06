Love Island dance challenge described as ‘Magic Mike meets The Inbetweeners’

A Love Island dancing competition has been compared by viewers to Magic Mike and The Inbetweeners.

Fans of the ITV2 dating show said the scenes in which the boys tried to get hearts racing with their sexy dance moves was comparable to the film about male strippers and the TV series about teenage boys who are hopeless with girls.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “This was like watching the inbetweeners go large with magic mike.”

Another said: “I can’t be the only one sat with my hands over my eyes cringing at these dance moves in @LoveIsland #loveisland absolutely bloody hilarious!”

Another said: “This is basically the inbetweeners version of magic mike.”

Viewers were particularly tickled by the performance of doctor Alex George, who gyrated his bottom at the girls.

One fan wrote: “imagine studying the human body for years only to have your own betray you so badly.”

Viewers were also amused when it was revealed that it was Georgia Steel who raised the most temperatures.

She provoked the most excitement in former flame Josh Denzel and Jack Fowler, who was the cause of a row between her and Laura Anderson.