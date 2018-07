Stereophonics, Rudimental and Ellie Goulding were among the stars attending the 2018 Silver Clef Awards at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

The awards recognise excellence in music and the event helps to raise money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

Rudimental were awarded the Bose Innovation Award (Matt Crossick/PA)

R&B artist Jorja Smith collected the Amazon Music Best Newcomer Award (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Sky Best Group Award was awarded to alternative pop band Bastille (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ellie Goulding took home the Liz Hobbs Group Best Female Award (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Script, from left Mark Sheehan, Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power, were awarded the prize for best international band (Matt Crossick/PA)

Classical duo Michael Ball, left, and Alfie Boe received the PPL Classical Award (Matt Crossick/PA)

Robert Plant is the recipient of the Silver Clef outstanding award (Matt Crossick/PA)

George Ezra took home the AEG Presents Best Male Award (Matt Crossick/PA)

Peter Andre, ambassador for Nordoff Robbins, hailed the work the charity does with vulnerable children (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scottish singer Nina Nesbitt was also among the guests… (Matt Crossick/PA)

… as was comedian Rob Brydon (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson… (Matt Crossick/PA)

… and Sir Barry Gibb helped raise money for Nordoff Robbins (Matt Crossick/PA)

Singer Tallia Storm posed in a bright yellow belt (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ore Oduba appeared to have matched his outfit to the carpet (Matt Crossick/PA)