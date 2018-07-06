Former The Voice coach Ricky Wilson backs Robbie Williams for X Factor

Former The Voice coach Ricky Wilson has backed singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field to appear as judges on the next series of X Factor.

Williams, 44, and his American actress partner were reportedly in talks with the ITV singing series about becoming the first ever couple on the judging panel.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Wilson, 40, appeared on the British version of The Voice when it aired on the BBC for three series – and was the winning coach on two occasions.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field (Dave Thompson/PA)

Speaking at the Silver Clef Awards in London, he said: “A couple that works together, stays together. I think it would be great.

“I love all of these shows because they are designed for people to like. It’s a bit like fast food. The reason why so many people indulge in it, is because it is so delicious.”

Williams’ former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow was a judge on X Factor for two series from 2011.

There is currently a vacancy on the panel after long-serving judge Louis Walsh announced his departure.

The band manager, 65, had appeared on all bar one series since the show began in 2004.

Walsh said in a statement: “I’ve had a fantastic 13 years on The X Factor but the show needs a change and I’m ready to leave.

“I’m looking forward to another series of Ireland’s Got Talent, going back to my day job as a manager, writing my memoirs and seeing the world.”

Sharon Osbourne will have a scaled-back role in the show when it returns later this year.

Full details of the final X Factor judging panel have yet to be revealed.