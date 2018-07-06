England listens to Vindaloo while Germany consoles itself with Hurt

Classic football anthems such as Vindaloo have seen a huge popularity boost in England during the World Cup campaign while defeated Germany listens to Hurt.

The Fat Les track has seen a 5500% increase in online streaming in England, with iconic songs Three Lions and World In Motion also experiencing a surge in streaming.

Alex James of Blur was also a member of the band Fat Les, who performed Vindaloo (PA)

According to national data collated by Amazon Music, the classic accompaniments to England’s past World Cup campaigns have overtaken the official songs of the tournament in Russia.

Data also shows that while Germany remained in the competition football anthems remained the most popular streams in the country.

But these were replaced by Johnny Cash’s mournful cover Hurt which saw a 300% increase in streaming when the national team was knocked out by South Korea.

Streaming service Amazon Music analysed data from Germany, Spain, France and England in the hour before and after each group game.

Baddiel and Skinner’s Three Lions has surged in popularity (PA)

Ahead of England’s first group game against Tunisia, Vindaloo by Fat Les saw a 5518% increase in streaming through Amazon Music.

England anthem Three Lions by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightening Seeds was streamed 4809% more, and New Order track World In Motion had a 3525% boost in online streaming.

The tracks have far outstripped the streaming of official Russia 2018 songs Colours, by Jason Derulo, and Live It Up by Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Istrefi.

Amazon Music data also reveals that Germany’s exit from the tournament in the group stage prompted a sharp rise in the streaming of Hurt by Johnny Cash in place of football songs.

Following England’s defeat at the hands of Belgium the streaming of World Cup anthems also dropped in favour of tracks by George Ezra and Maroon 5.

However, in the aftermath of the penalty shootout victory over Colombia, Three Lions, Vindaloo and World In Motion remain the UK’s most popular tracks on Amazon Music during the World Cup.