Chris Brown arrested after performing in Florida, police say

Showbiz | Published:

The singer, 29, was detained by officers after a concert in West Palm Beach.

Chris Brown arrest

Chris Brown has been arrested following a concert in Florida, authorities said.

A spokesman for Palm Beach County Jail said the singer, 29, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in neighbouring Hillsborough County, but was unable to say what the warrant was for.

Brown posted a $2,000 (£1,512) bond and was released, according to the spokesman.

West palm beach FLORIDA July 5th ????❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

He had been performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Thursday when he was detained.

A representative for Brown has been contacted for comment.

On Thursday night, after Brown  was released from jail, a post appeared on his official Instagram page.

Alongside a picture of the star on stage, the caption read:  “What’s NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!”

What’s NEW?????? Show tomorrow!!!! ❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Brown is currently performing his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

