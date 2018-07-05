Russell Brand thanks doctor for saving mother’s life as stars celebrate the NHS

Russell Brand has thanked the doctor who performed a “life-saving” operation on his mother as he joined other celebrities in marking 70 years since the founding of the NHS.

The comedian and actor’s mother Barbara Brand was badly injured in a hit-and-run car crash in late April when she was travelling in the back of his chauffer-driven Audi A8.

Brand, who cancelled the rest of his tour following the accident, later revealed she had broken her back and her neck, and had “terrible abdominal injuries”, as well as injured ribs.

The amazing Mr. Uff who did one of the two life saving operations on my Mum. Happy Birthday #NHS and Happy Birthday Mum. #July5th #NHS70 pic.twitter.com/04ipZQvi8n — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 5, 2018

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the health service on Thursday, Brand tweeted a picture of himself with his arm around a medical professional.

He wrote: “The amazing Mr. Uff who did one of the two life saving operations on my Mum. Happy Birthday #NHS and Happy Birthday Mum. #July5th #NHS70.”

The stand-up comic, 43, also posted pictures of himself celebrating with other members of staff at a London hospital, and one in which he held up a banner that read: “NHS, you save lives.”

A number of other stars took to social media to pay tribute to the NHS, which was founded on July 5 1948.

Football pundit Gary Lineker tweeted: “The NHS is 70 years old. It’s something that we should be immensely proud of and protect at all cost. One of the foremost things that makes Britain Great. #NHS70.”

The NHS is 70 years old. It’s something that we should be immensely proud of and protect at all cost. One of the foremost things that makes Britain Great. #NHS70 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 5, 2018

Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan shared a personal thank-you to the NHS.

“Thank you to the NHS for saving my baby daughter’s life and caring for her when she contracted meningococcal meningitis,” Horgan wrote, adding: “I love you #NHS70.”

Thank you to the NHS for saving my baby daughter’s life and caring for her when she contracted meningococcal meningitis. I ❤️ you #NHS70 — Sharon Horgan (@SharonHorgan) July 5, 2018

Her American co-star Rob Delaney, who lives in the UK, tweeted: “Happy 70th birthday to the NHS! I moved to the UK 4 yrs ago after 4 decades using US health care.

“Was amazed at how easily I registered my family at our local GP. Quality care, free at point of use & £8 for prescriptions? Shocking to an American. #NHS70.”

Happy 70th birthday to the NHS! I moved to the UK 4 yrs ago after 4 decades using US health care. Was amazed at how easily I registered my family at our local GP. Quality care, free at point of use & £8 for prescriptions? Shocking to an American. #NHS70 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 5, 2018

In a lengthy series of tweets, he explained previous difficulties he had encountered with the healthcare in the US and that, while his young son Henry died earlier this year from cancer and would have died anywhere in the world, he was grateful to not have to “encounter additional financial stress during his illness”.

He added: “So: fund the NHS. Fund social care to take some strain off the NHS. A social care worker stopping by your nan’s house costs exponentially less than a night in the NHS bed she’ll wind up in since there was no social care worker to visit her. I know this & I’m not even smart.”

8 years ago today the NHS were there for me when I needed them the most. I cannot begin to express my gratitude. We are so incredibly lucky to have them. Selfless people working day and night to help at any given time ?? #grateful #NHS70 — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 5, 2018

Singer Cheryl tweeted: “8 years ago today the NHS were there for me when I needed them the most. I cannot begin to express my gratitude. We are so incredibly lucky to have them.

“Selfless people working day and night to help at any given time #grateful #NHS70.”

In 2010, Cheryl was treated in hospital for malaria after visiting Tanzania.

Model and presenter Katie Piper shared pictures of herself recovering in hospital after an acid attack.

“Happy Birthday to The NHS! 70 years old today!,” she wrote.

“Thank you to every single person from Porter to Consultant who work tirelessly in the NHS. You’ve been and still are a huge part of mine and my families life.

“Thank you for this great service, love and care- let’s respect it, appreciate and protect it #nhs70 #happybirthdaynhs.”

Rapper Professor Green posted on Instagram: “It’s the NHS 70 birthday. They’ve put me back together on several occasions. Happy birthday to the NHS but thank you to everyone overworked and underpaid but making a real contribution to the world and saving lives, caring for people day in day out with ever reduced funding and cuts thanks to our scum bag government.

“Love to you all for the work you do. You’re appreciated @barts.charity #nhs70.”

Writer and comedian David Walliams said that the NHS is the “envy of the world” in a tweet.

The #NHS is 70 today & is the envy of the world. The NHS makes no distinction between rich & poor, whoever you are your life is precious & must be saved. Let’s not let politicians destroy it for some short term gain. In the long term we are all better off keeping the #NHS — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) July 5, 2018

He added: “The NHS makes no distinction between rich & poor, whoever you are your life is precious & must be saved.

“Let’s not let politicians destroy it for some short term gain. In the long term we are all better off keeping the #NHS.”