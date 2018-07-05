Robin Wright appears as president in House Of Cards season six teaser

A trailer for House Of Cards season six featuring Robin Wright as president of the United States was released on Independence Day.

At the end of season five Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood quit the Oval Office, allowing his wife, Claire, played by Wright, to take the presidency.

But production on the latest series was suspended when allegations of sexual harassment against Spacey emerged and the Oscar-winner was later dismissed from the programme.

A message from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yx0P3qyHfW — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) July 4, 2018

Now, a teaser for the sixth and final season of House Of Cards has been released, featuring Wright as President.

In the clip, she says: “Happy Independence Day… to me.”

The hashtag #MyTurn then appears on screen.

Season six will contain eight episodes and see Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern join the cast.

Advertising

Kevin Spacey is being investigated by Scotland Yard over allegations of sexual assault (Matt Crossick/PA)

They will be joined by returning stars including Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson and Constance Zimmer.

In December, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said season six will bring “closure” for fans.

Scotland Yard is investigating six allegations against Spacey, 58, five of sexual assault and one of assault.