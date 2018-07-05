Advertising
Love Island viewers fuming as Wes saves Megan from being dumped
Will he live to regret his choice?
Love Island viewers could not hide their anger and confusion as Wes Nelson chose to recouple with Megan Barton Hanson in order to save her from being dumped.
Megan and her partner Alex Miller were up for elimination, along with Adam Collard and Darylle Sargeant, and Ellie Jones and Sam Bird, in Thursday’s episode of the programme.
Wes and fellow singleton Georgia Steel had the power to save two contestants from being booted from the show by coupling up with them and, after much deliberation – and warnings from Georgia – Wes opted for Megan.
The former flames had enjoyed a brief, yet controversial, romance in the villa last week when Wes ended his weeks-long relationship with Laura Anderson to be with Megan.
She then recoupled with new boy Alex when he entered the villa while Wes spent a few days in alternative villa Casa Amor.
In recent days, Wes tried to win back Megan’s affections, despite some of his co-stars advising him not to, and she confessed to still having feelings for him although she was happy with Alex.
In another clip in Thursday’s episode, Laura was seen saying that “Wes deserves better than Megan”.
Georgia told Wes, as they were deciding who to save from elimination: “Why would you want stick with someone who’s not loyal?”
However, he went ahead and picked her, meaning she remains in the show, while Alex has to leave.
Love Island fans were riled by his decision, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Many were gutted that the public had voted to get Megan out of the villa, but then Wes had all the power to decide in the end.
One fan came up with an alternative solution.
Georgia picked to save Sam, meaning Ellie, Adam, Darylle and Alex – Megan’s now-ex – were sent packing.
Love Island continues on ITV2.
