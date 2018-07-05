Game Of Thrones star Iwan Rheon to return to stage

Game Of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon is to star in the West End premiere of Dawn King’s Foxfinder.

The highly-praised dystopian thriller will begin its run at the Ambassadors Theatre from September 6 until January 5 next year.

Olivier award-winning Rheon has starred in E4’s Misfits and BBC One’s Our Girl, and appeared as Ramsay Bolton in hit show Game Of Thrones.

Sherman Theatre’s artistic director Rachel O’Riordan will direct the play.

The comic drama tells the story of foxfinder William Bloor, who investigates a contamination on a farm, with dramatic subsequent effects.

Tickets will be available from www.theambassadorstheatre.co.uk.