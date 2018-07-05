Carol McGiffin returns to Loose Women to show off facelift

Carole McGiffin has returned to Loose Women to show off a new facelift.

The TV star, who left the programme five years ago, has since undergone treatment for breast cancer.

Returning as a guest on the ITV show, she told the panel: “I seriously can’t believe it. It feels really odd. It took a lot of getting here actually.

“Five years ago last week since I did my last show. A hell of a lot has happened, as you may have read.

“I did Celebrity Big Brother, didn’t win, thank god, did all right. Then I got sick, I had breast cancer, I lost my hair and I lost a boob, then I was really ill for about two years getting over it.

“I sold my flat in London and I bought a house in France, I spend a lot of time in France, and then I had a facelift and then I came back to Loose Women.”

Discussing her cosmetic surgery, she said: “I only had it three weeks ago. So if you’re looking at me thinking I look a bit strange, or a bit younger than I did last week, I probably do.”

The 58-year-old first appeared on the show in 2003 and said the time felt right for her to make a comeback.

She said: “It’s a lot of things that it’s the right thing to do now. Like I said, I was feeling ill.

“I wasn’t actually feeling like there was a lot of point in doing a lot of stuff. When you have cancer, and a lot of people have, and you recover, you have to wait five years before they give you the all-clear but even then, there’s no guarantees.

“In my head for about two years I kept thinking, ‘It’s going to come back tomorrow so what’s the point? I might as well not work so then I can just have a good time’.

“I just couldn’t plan doing anything. I was convinced, it was at the front of my mind, that it was going to come back and that was going to be that.

“It hasn’t come back so I’ve had to go back to work, which is a really good thing, actually. I’m really pleased to be here.

“I’m really nervous, which is odd because I did over a thousand shows.”

McGiffin said she is planning to have reconstructive surgery, telling the show: “That’s another thing to do now I can plan ahead.

“I never stopped living, I was enjoying myself and having a good time, I wasn’t anywhere near depressed, not in a terrible place or anything, it was just that niggling thing, ‘It’s going to come back, what’s the point?’

“Now, that (reconstruction) is on the cards, that’s coming up this year. It’s all part of feeling normal, I suppose.”