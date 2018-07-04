Wireless Festival to observe one minute silence for victims of street violence

Wireless Festival will hold a minute’s silence in recognition of those who have lost their lives due to street violence this year.

The move is part of a partnership launched by the team behind the event.

Wireless organisers Festival Republic has teamed up with Project Future, Bruce Grove Youth Space and Haringey Council for the #TimeToStop campaign, which highlights violence and gives a voice to the youth of London.

The campaign is inviting young people to share their messages of hope for their city, with the chance of winning tickets to the festival in Finsbury Park, where artists including Stormzy and DJ Khaled are on the bill.

A competition will see hidden envelopes placed in each borough in London, with tips for tracking it down posted on Wireless social media channels.

Whoever finds each envelope will be given instructions on making a short #TimeToStop video clip, explaining how they want London to change, for a chance of winning tickets to the sold-out event.

The video clips will then be displayed at Wireless.

Festival goers will also observe a minute’s silence on Friday in recognition of those who have lost their lives this year.

Festival Republic’s managing director Melvin Benn said: “The violence that is threatening our city needs to be spoken about, and it’s imperative that these killings stop.

“If any other activity had killed more than 70 young people in London this year, the reasons would be at the top of the government’s agenda.

“That’s why we’re working together with Project Future, Bruce Grove Youth Space and Haringey.”

Cllr Mark Blake, Haringey Council’s cabinet member for Communities, Safety and Engagement, said: “Haringey’s communities have been torn apart by grief this year following the needless killings of young people on our streets. It has to stop.

“That’s why I’m so proud to see young people from the borough leading the #TimeToStop campaign, which will see people showcasing their love of London and hopes for ending the violence. I hope many more young Londoners will get involved.”

Wireless Festival takes place from July 6 to 8 in Finsbury Park, London.