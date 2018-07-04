Victoria and David Beckham celebrate 19th wedding anniversary

Victoria and David Beckham wrote sweet messages to each other as they celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

The famous pair also shared a picture of them holding hands across a table as they reflected on almost two decades of marriage.

Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria captioned the shot on Instagram: “19 years!!! X I love u so much x.”

David shared the same image on his account, as he reminisced about the bright purple outfit he wore to his reception on July 4, 1999.

The former footballer also tagged the couple’s four children in the post.

He said: “19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple.

“Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy.

“Love You x @brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven.”

The Beckhams tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle, Ireland.