UK release at last for Harry Dean Stanton’s film Lucky, a year after his death

Harry Dean Stanton’s film Lucky – one of his last roles – will finally be released this year.

Stanton plays a cantankerous, self-reliant 90-year-old atheist in the poignant movie, which arrives in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from September 14, a year after his death.

The Hollywood star, often described as a “cult actor”, died at the age of 91 on September 15 2017.

The critically-acclaimed film is the directorial debut of actor and film-maker John Carroll Lynch, and sees Stanton’s character Lucky go on a journey of self-exploration as he grapples with the idea of his own mortality.

It was first released in the US in September last year, and received rave reviews and won Stanton a handful of industry awards, including the Gijon International Film Festival best actor prize.

As well as Lucky, Stanton also appears posthumously in the film Frank And Ava, in a smaller role.

During his career, Stanton appeared in around 200 films and television shows, with his most memorable credits including Repo Man; Alien; Paris, Texas, which featured Nastassja Kinski as his wife; and the TV show Big Love.

Lucky also stars Ed Begley Jr, Twin Peaks director John Lynch, Ron Livingston and Tom Skerritt.

The film will be released in cinemas nationwide and On Demand on September 14.