Sir Roger Carr becomes new chair of English National Ballet

Businessman Sir Roger Carr is to become the new chair of English National Ballet’s board of trustees, the company had announced.

Sir Roger, 71, is currently the chairman of aerospace company BAE Systems. He has previously held the positions of vice-chairman of the BBC Trust and president of the Confederation of British Industry.

From September, Sir Roger will work alongside executive director Patrick Harrison and artistic director Tamara Rojo.

The company is currently preparing to move from Markova House in Kensington, west London, to its new base at the London City Island complex in Canning Town, east London.

Sir Roger Carr will begin his new role with English National Ballet in September (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Roger said: “I am delighted to become chair of English National Ballet at this exciting time in its development and look forward to working closely with its excellent management team and outstanding artistic director.

“It is a role that I consider to be both a privilege and a pleasure.”

He will replace Justin Bickle, who is stepping aside to focus on his Dublin-based role as chief executive of homebuilding company Glenveagh Properties.

English National Ballet thanked Bickle for his contribution. He will keep his ties with the company as a member of the group overseeing the move to east London.

On Sir Roger’s appointment, Harrison said: “We are very pleased that Sir Roger will be joining the company as our new chair, and we look forward to working with him as we start this new chapter in the company’s history and embark on our transformational move.

“We will work closely with Sir Roger to continue to be at the forefront of excellence, by pushing the boundaries and possibilities of our art form, and presenting world-class ballet to audiences up and down the country and around the world.”

Englsih National Ballet was founded in 1950 by dancers Sir Anton Dolin and Dame Alicia Markova. It is one of the UK’s four major ballet companies, along with The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet and Scottish Ballet.

There is an associate school called the English National Ballet School, which is independent from the company.