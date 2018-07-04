Advertising
Proud father John Legend shares new picture of son Miles Theodore
Miles Theodore was born in May.
Proud father John Legend has shared a new picture of his baby son Miles Theodore.
The snap – posted on Instagram – shows the boy, who was born in May, dressed in a white babygrow and resting on his father’s knee.
Legend, 39, captioned the image: “My little Miles.”
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow commented: “Oh God help me that face.”
Mile Theodore is Legend’s second child with his model wife Chrissy Teigen, following their daughter Luna, two.
Both children were conceived through IVF, a process Teigen has been open about in the past.
Advertising
Recently, she defended a fan who asked if Miles Theodore had been conceived through IVF, as well as Luna.
Replying to the question, she said: “Yep, he was on ice a smidge longer. Science and the human body are beautiful.”
The original poster was accused of being insensitive, but Teigen commented: “I wasn’t offended by it – people are just curious and I think hearing success stories gives people hope. I’m all for talking about IVF.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.