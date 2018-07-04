Mikey North among stars getting behind the wheel for All Star Driving School

Coronation Street actor Mikey North and Towie star James “Arg” Argent are among the famous faces getting behind the wheel for a new series of All Star Driving School.

A total of nine plucky celebrity drivers will try to ditch their L plates once and for all in the 15-part E4 series.

They include singer Vanessa White, Made In Chelsea’s Victoria Baker-Harber, comedian Mark Watson, singer Tallia Storm, The Vamps’ Tristan Evans, Hollyoaks actress Ruby O’Donnell and Famalam actor Tom Moutchi.

The learners will join a specially created intensive driving school and will take part in a series of core driving skills and challenges in the Suzuki Swift.

James Argent is among the celebrities taking part in the show (PA)

The celebrities will also be putting in additional practice sessions helped by their friends and family, who will be there to rally their loved ones on the day of their test, ready to celebrate… or commiserate.

Driving instructors Maxine, Ricky and Pells will be returning for the second series to put our learners through their paces.

Jonny Rothery, Channel 4’s commissioning editor for formats, said: “We’re delighted to be getting back behind the wheel for another All Star Driving School.

“Our formidable instructors are primed and ready to put another nine learners to the test.”

The show is in partnership with Suzuki’s media agency the7stars.