Love Island’s Wes on a mission to win back Megan after recoupling

Love Island hopeful Wes Nelson will do his best to win the affections of Megan Barton Hanson again, after the recent recoupling left him single.

Wes was previously happily coupled up with Laura Anderson in the ITV2 dating show, but left her after several weeks to pursue a romance with Megan.

He then, along with the other male contestants, was sent to secondary villa Casa Amor for a few days, and when he returned to the main villa in Monday’s episode, he was horrified to learn that Megan had moved on with new boy Alex Miller.

FIRST LOOK: Wes isn't ready to accept that it's game over for him and Megan. Watch out Alex… ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p6kAjZy7xz — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2018

He was later upset to hear Megan and Alex kissing in bed the following night.

In scenes that will air on Wednesday’s episode, Wes catches up with Megan to tell her how he felt over the recoupling.

Megan tells him: “I just want you to know I didn’t take it lightly… I didn’t expect to connect with him. I’m sorry I’ve put you in such a situation.”

Wes says: “We put loads on the line for it. I’ve put my neck on the line for this… If there was anyone out of this villa and that villa that I wanted to be with, it was you.”

West then tells his male co-stars that he is setting himself a mission to not only reignite his brief romance with Megan, but also that he wants to try flirting with new girl Ellie Jones.

Ellie chats to Wes (ITV)

“I’m going to pull a couple of girls just for little chats,” he explains to co-stars Alex George, Adam Collard and Josh Denzel.

“The first girl I’m going to pull is new Ellie. She’s someone I didn’t really give a chance in Casa Amor. Ellie first. Then Megan. Alex, I’m about to take your girl.”

He then says, in the Beach Hut: “I haven’t grafted for a girl yet. Are you ready? I want to go to speak to new Ellie. She is fire.”

Ellie – a former flame of contestant Jack Fincham – entered the main villa along with Sam Bird after they spent a few days together in Casa Amor.

Wes asks Alex George to distract Megan and take her into the kitchen, where he will then take her for a chat on the terrace, away from the eyes of her current partner, Alex Miller.

After getting Megan away from the other Love Island contestants, Wes tells her: “I put everything that I’d ever invested into you. I am still holding on to the feeling something could come from it. I am not going to drop that.”

Megan says: “I’d be lying if I didn’t say when I see you chatting to Ellie I’m jealous. A little bit. I do still fancy you but I’m not being harsh on Alex.”

The episode will also see Adam doubting his current relationship with new girl Darylle Sargeant, who he coupled up with after living in Casa Amor.

He was previously in a budding relationship with Zara McDermott before she was voted out of the programme.

“Me and Darylle get on well, she’s hot,” Adam says.

Adam and Darylle (ITV)

“But I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t still feelings there for Zara. I did really like her.

“Honestly I thought if I went to Casa Amor and threw myself into someone I would just forget about it. But I definitely have feelings for Zara.”

Viewers will also see the continuing fall-out between Josh and Georgia Steel, who had spent several weeks together before he opted to partner up with new girl Kazimir Crossley.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.